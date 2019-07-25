UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Chief Whip Felicitates Nation On Completion Of A Year Of Democracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:59 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Whip in National Assembly MNA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and the people on successful completion of a year of democratically elected government.

In a statement issued here, he strongly criticised the opposition for protests organised on Thursday, adding that people had rejected the opposition's politics.

Dogar said that people had used the ballot a year ago to make it clear that they wanted to get rid of politics of corruption and plunder. The PTI government was moving in the right direction, setting a unanimous narrative against corruption.

