National Assembly Chief Whip Felicitates Nation On Completion Of A Year Of Democracy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:59 PM
Chief Whip in National Assembly MNA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and the people on successful completion of a year of democratically elected government
In a statement issued here, he strongly criticised the opposition for protests organised on Thursday, adding that people had rejected the opposition's politics.
Dogar said that people had used the ballot a year ago to make it clear that they wanted to get rid of politics of corruption and plunder. The PTI government was moving in the right direction, setting a unanimous narrative against corruption.