ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Assembly commemorated the maiden session of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan formed by the founding forefathers of the nation to tribute the efforts in laying the foundation of a strong republic nation.

The National Assembly which became the lower house of the Parliament came into existence as the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan and its first ever session was held on August 10, 1947 four days ahead of Independence in Karachi, Sindh.

With start of the House's proceedings, Panel of Presiding Officer MNA Amjad Khan Niazi termed it an important day in national history as the first session of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan was held on this day that lead to the base of a strong parliamentary system in the country as per the aspirations of the Muslims of the sub-continent.

He said 74 years ago, it was decided that Pakistan will be an independent and parliamentary democratic country.

Niazi said on the historical 'Diamond Jubilee' day, we all should determine to set a side all differences and run the country as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.