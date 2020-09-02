National Assembly committee asks Islamabad Police to report on kidnapping of Mattiullah Jan

The National Assembly's Committee on Information and Broadcasting Wednesday directed the Islamabad Police to report to it in three weeks on the matter of kidnapping of senior journalist Mattiullah Jan after holding an investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Committee on Information and Broadcasting Wednesday directed the Islamabad Police to report to it in three weeks on the matter of kidnapping of senior journalist Mattiullah Jan after holding an investigation.

Committee chairman Javed Latif directed the officers of Islamabad Police to investigate the kidnapping incident in a free and fair manner.

A high official of the Islamabad Police told the committee that the department would submit a report to the Supreme Court about the kidnapping of Mattiullah within a month.

A group of journalists including Mattiullah Jan while speaking before the committee said there was a long list of incidents of attacks, torture and harassment of journalists.

On their urging, the chair agreed to form a six-member parliamentary committee to document the incidents of attacks on journalists all across the country.

The committee will invite journalists to record their experiences and give details of the incidents.