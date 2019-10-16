UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Committee Assure Support For Introducing Oceanography As Subject

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

National Assembly committee assure support for introducing Oceanography as subject

National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology Wednesday assured its all out support for introducing Oceanography as a subject at university level, to keep abreast with the latest research needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology Wednesday assured its all out support for introducing Oceanography as a subject at university level, to keep abreast with the latest research needs.

The meeting was chaired by Member National Assembly Sajid Mehdi.

Speaking during the meeting, National Institute of Oceanology Director General Dr Nuzhat Khan emphasized on the importance of research in oceanography.

She stressed the need to introduce Oceanography in almost all the universities of the country as a subject for which the efforts are required at the level of this committee for future research in the new field.

The committee asked the director general to provide the detail working paper in consultation with the ministry in the upcoming meeting of the committee in this regard and asked the secretary to proceed in this matter.

National Institute of Electronics (NIE) acting director general briefed the committee about the mandate functions, expertise, major research and the achievements of the institute.

He further informed that NIE has great potential to run the institute on commercial basis but it is only possible subject to the availability of funds.

The acting director general also briefed about the issues of shortage of technical manpower and lack of development funds.

During the discussion, the members of the committee emphasized that the institute must focus towards self sustainability.

On the offer of NIE director general, the committee agreed to visit the institute soon.

The committee directed to prepare detailed working paper to move the institute toward commercial activities both government to government and in local market.

The committee unanimously approved the minutes of its meeting held in May.

MNA, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Malik members have shown his reservation on the reply of the ministry against the last direction of the committee.

Similarly, the other members also considered that the said reply was not satisfactory as it not fulfilled the purpose of the meeting of the committee.

The committee directed the ministry to furnish the fresh report in detail for the perusal of the members of the committee before the next meeting.

The agenda items about National Institute of Oceanography Amendment Bill 2019 and the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority Bill 2019 were deferred as the mover of the bills was not present in the meeting.

