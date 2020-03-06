National Assembly committee briefed on reforms in APP

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was informed on Friday that reforms were being introduced in Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), with increasing the ratio of professionals (journalists) to 70 percent from 50 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was informed on Friday that reforms were being introduced in Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), with increasing the ratio of professionals (journalists) to 70 percent from 50 percent.

Briefing the committee, which met here with Nadeem Abbas in the chair, APP Managing Director Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan said the top priority of the official news agency was to project a positive image of the country. He said the APP was generating over 2,000 news items, 100 photos and video news, besides making more than 100 tweets and Instagram posts, and 80 facebook posts daily.

The organization had only one Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) in Islamabad, he added.

He said the total required budget of APP, which was converted into a corporate body in 2002, was Rs 1,280 million per annum whereas it received Rs 1,011 million per annum.

As regards the reforms, he said over 60 training sessions had been conducted to make the journalists abreast with the latest news gathering techniques.

The agency, he said, would be completely paperless by June, 2020. Rs 1,140 million had been allocated for revamping the Video News Service, Social Media, Global Reach and Marketing departments, he added.

Dr Tariq said negotiations were underway with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for grant of satellite license to APP tv.

He said the APP had started Persian service, while it was contemplating to start its news service in Russian and Chinese languages. The students of National University of Modern Language were being engaged for translation of the news in above-mentioned languages.

The APP MD said a proposal to appoint correspondents in Jeddah, Ankara and Dubai was under consideration. The foreign correspondents' posts in Washington and New Delhi were vacant.

The APP was working with non-governmental organizations to disseminate its news items in different countries, he added.

Dr Tariq said at present APP was earning Rs 1.2 million per month.

The management had evolved a strategy to generate income through advertisements and for the purpose talks were continuing with mobile phone companies and real estate firms.

Additional Secretary Information Zahoor Ahmed Barlas said APP, Pakistan Television (ptv), and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) were sharing news as per routine.

He said a specific desk in APP was working to disseminate Kashmir related news. APP monitored the news on the Kashmir situation and released the same across the globe.

Sohail Ali Khan, a senior officer of the Information Ministry, said Shalimar Recording Company had not yet sought any grant from the government. ATV had a total staff of 359, while nine stations of FM 94.5 Radio were being run from their own sources.

The ATV maintained around 5,000 archives, including dramas, songs etc. which had been digitilized, he added.

The committee appreciated the performance of APP and directed Information Ministry to take effective measures for improving the service structure of its employees.

It sought details about the working of APP and when the last recruitment of employees in the agency was made. It also directed the APP to ensure the coverage of opposition in its Web TV's celebrity hour.

The committee directed the Shalimar Recording Company to take measures for improving the performance of its media channel to compete with private ones.

The committee unanimously passed "The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019" moved by Amjad Ali Khan.

It strongly condemned non-payment of salaries to journalists by some media outlets, besides dismissal of some 66 employees by the daily Asian News, Islamabad, and directed the ministry to provide details of steps taken by it to safeguard the interests of media persons.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Engr Usman Khan Tarakai, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Nasir Khan Musazai, Muhammad Akram, Aftab Jahangir, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms Javeria Zafar Aheer, Ms Maiza Hameed, Ms Nafisa Shah, Ms Syma Nadeem, Ms Kanwal Shauzab, and Amjad Ali Khan.