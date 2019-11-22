National Assembly committee calls for boosting renewable energy sector

National Assembly Standing Committee in a meeting held here Friday recommended that the renewable energy sector should be flourished as the construction of dams is too much expensive and time consuming

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : National Assembly Standing Committee in a meeting held here Friday recommended that the renewable energy sector should be flourished as the construction of dams is too much expensive and time consuming.

The meeting was held at Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) under the Chairmanship of, Sajid Mehdi, Member National Assembly.

The Director General, PCSIR apprised the Committee on the working and performance of Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET).

He informed that at present the share of renewable energy in the energy sector was up to six percent, which was even higher than the share of nuclear energy and up to 30% was expected up to 2030.

He further briefed the Committee that there was zero tax on solar panels. Due to manufacturing of sub standard solar panels especially from Afghanistan minimized the quality as a result PCSIR had proposed the establishment of an internationally accredited laboratory in Islamabad in collaboration with Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority to regulate the production of these sub standard solar panels.

The PCSIR has introduced a solar power Rikshaw with a running timing of three hours and covering up to 70 kilometers distance.

PCSIR is also going to introduce the electric motor cycles and wheel chairs in near future.

The Committee also decided to visit PCSIR to practically examine the ongoing renewable energy projects.

The Committee further directed the Ministry of Science and Technology for filling up the vacant posts of PCSIR on merit and submit its report to the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai, Mr. Abdul Shakoor Shad, Ms. Sobia Kamal Khan and Ms. Zaib Jaffar, MNA's besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology and Director General and PCSIR.