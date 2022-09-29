National Assembly Committee directs TDAP to develop one window solution for enhancing exports

National Assembly's Standing Committee on Commerce directed Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to devise a comprehensive strategy to provide one-window solution to facilitate exporters for boosting the export of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly's Standing Committee on Commerce directed Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to devise a comprehensive strategy to provide one-window solution to facilitate exporters for boosting the export of the country.

The standing committee, met here on Thursday with its chairman Raza Rabani Khar in chair, also instructed TDAP for taking effective measures to strengthen authority's presence on social media to take benefits of the modern technologies.

The meeting was attended by committee members Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Wajiha Qamar, Usman Ibrahim and Rasheed Ahmed Khan besides officials of ministry of commerce and TDAP.

Chairman committee appreciated TDAP administration's endeavour for use of modern digital technologies and platforms for facilitation of exporters and manufacturers and called for further measures to strengthen presence of the authority on digital arena and make TDAP's digital apps more interactive, informative and effective.

The chairman further asked TDAP officials to take proactive steps for maintaining quality and standards of locally manufactured products, and promotion of indigenous products.

The committee also directed TDAP to present in the next meeting plan for developing one window for effective facilitation of exporters and manufacturers and details of expenditures incurred on participation in and organisation of international exhibitions and revenues generated from them in previous years.

The committee members recommended that National Export Policy board needed to be fully functional again to ensure maximum facilitation of the export sector and resolution of problems being faced.

MNA Wajiha Qamar raising the issue of coordination of TDAP with other relevant departments and organisations of Federal and provincial governments and suggested that a detailed briefing should be presented in the regard.

MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik stressed on focusing on small and medium enterprises (SME) sector and proper guidance to SMEs and entrepreneurs, making procedures easier and business friendly, ensuring one window operations and better coordination among lined departments.

MNA Usman Ibrahim and Rashedd Ahmed Khan said emphasised the need of a paradigm shift in export development policies with focus on import of modern technologies into the country.

Usman Ibraim said that Canada, USA and other western countries were inviting unskilled labour and TDAP should explore avenues in export of human resource to take advantage of the opportunity.

Earlier the committee was briefed in detail on performance, issues and way forward of TDAP. The officials informed that the authority was working in various sectors including textiles, leather and agricultural products besides international marketing by supporting Pakistani business entities for participation in international trade exhibitions.

They informed that during previous year 36 exhibitions and trade shows were successfully organised for trade promotion while 48 expos had to be postponed or cancelled due to Covid-19 situation. As many as 329 webinars and B2B meeting were arranged during the period as well, they added.

The committee was informed that an exclusive policy for promoting women entrepreneurship was also introduced by the authority.

The committee was briefed on country specific trade interventions, National Exporters Training Program, market development and exploration initiatives, Pakistan Trade Portal, Pakistan Tourism app and other measures for promoting use of digital technology.