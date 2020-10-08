National Assembly committee directs to repatriate all FDE teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture in its meeting held here Thursday directed the ministry to repatriate all the teachers of the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) from different departments to overcome the issue of the teachers shortage.

The committee chaired by Member National Assembly, Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi observed that the teachers repatriation from different Ministries/Divisions/Organizations was urgently required to resolve the issues of shortage of staff in Islamabad Schools and Colleges.

While briefing, Acting Registrar, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) apprised that Capital Development Authority (CDA) have yet not issued NOC to newly constructed University Campus for provision of electricity connection.

The Committee directed the CDA to bring complete details of conversion of agricultural land into commercial land in the next meeting.

The Committee also directed the Federal Education and Profession Training Division to convene a meeting with all the stakeholders including CDA to resolve the issues regarding land NOC, exemption of rent charges, access road as its building has already been constructed and also discuss it in CDA board meeting.

The Chairperson, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) briefed the Committee on previous recommendations of the Committee regarding PEIRA.

She apprised that PEIRA announced its Interim Fee Determination Policy for implementation in Private Schools as per orders of the Supreme Court.

The Committee directed to display the list of all registered or unregistered Private Schools on their website for awareness of the general public.

The Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) briefed the Committee that a number of posts of different cadres are lying vacant but unfortunately the PC-4 of HEC new building is not complete so that's why HEC faced problems.

He added that PC-4 will be completed very soon, hopefully at the end of December, 2020. The Committee suggested to put this agenda item on the HEC Implementation Committee for further consideration.

Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Umar Aslam Khan, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Andleeb Abbas, Ghazala Saifi, Tashfeen Safdar, Farrukh Khan, Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Division besides officials of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, FDE, HEC, CDA and WAPDA, were attended the meeting.