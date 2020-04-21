National Assembly committee discuss ways to convene virtual assembly session

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A National Assembly committee on Tuesday decided to invite parliamentary leaders to discuss mechanics for convening a virtual session of the National Assembly.

The committee on virtual session of the National Assembly during the COVID-19 was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for National food Security and Research.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Zaheer uddin Babar, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, MNA Syed Amin Ul Haq, and Chief Whip (PTI), Malik Aamir Dogar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Shahida Akthar Ali whereas Syed Naveed Qamar joined the meeting through video conferencing.

The committee held in-depth discussion on its terms of reference. There was a consensus amongst the members of the committee for holding the session of the National Assembly in current situation, however risk assessment and risk management had to be carried out before convening the session.

They all were of the view that the Parliament embodied the will of the people, thus in the present situation, keeping Parliament active and effective was vital.

The committee also unanimously decided to invite all the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly to discuss the mechanism for holding the session of the assembly with them before submitting its recommendations to Speaker National Assembly.

The committee was constituted by Speaker National Assembly with the mandate to suggest amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, if any for holding virtual session of the National Assembly during prevalence of the corona virus pandemic. The committee was also asked to make recommendations for detailed working to hold session of the National Assembly during the period of pandemic. The committee had also been asked to make any other recommendations it may deem necessary and submit them to the Speaker as early as possible.