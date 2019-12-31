UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Committee Holds In-camera Session On PTV Reforms

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:19 PM

National Assembly committee holds in-camera session on PTV reforms

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Tuesday held an in-camera session and took briefing from Managing Director Pakistan Television Aamer Manzoor on the ongoing reforms in the national telecaster

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Tuesday held an in-camera session and took briefing from Managing Director Pakistan Television Aamer Manzoor on the ongoing reforms in the national telecaster.

The committee meeting presided over by Member of the National Assembly Maiza Hameed was held for the second consecutive day.

As the committee was meeting at the Pakistan Television Headquarters, a group of retired and in service employees of ptv stayed outside its gates to press for their demands relating to unpaid allowances and monetary benefits.

On Monday, the standing committee had met with a representative of PTV employees to listen to the demands and try to find a solution.

Related Topics

National Assembly Turkish Lira From PTV

Recent Stories

Islamabad Capital Territory imposes Section 144 in ..

1 minute ago

Sugar mills won't be allowed to exploit farmers: D ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says Iran to 'Be Held Fully Responsible' for ..

1 minute ago

50 additional jobs eyed for UAE Nationals at Etiha ..

51 minutes ago

DIG pinned badges to newly promoted officials

49 minutes ago

80,000 people provided rescue services in 2019 in ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.