National Assembly committee holds in-camera session on PTV reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The National Assembly 's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Tuesday held an in-camera session and took briefing from Managing Director Pakistan Television Aamer Manzoor on the ongoing reforms in the national telecaster.

The committee meeting presided over by Member of the National Assembly Maiza Hameed was held for the second consecutive day.

As the committee was meeting at the Pakistan Television Headquarters, a group of retired and in service employees of ptv stayed outside its gates to press for their demands relating to unpaid allowances and monetary benefits.

On Monday, the standing committee had met with a representative of PTV employees to listen to the demands and try to find a solution.