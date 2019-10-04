National Assembly committee on Finance meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday apprised the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance about the measures so far taken to promote interest-free and Shariah complaint banking in the country.

The committee which met here with Asad Umer in chair, formed a sub-committee for necessary deliberation for suggesting ways to promote interest-free banking in the country.

The committee also discussed Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition Amendment Bill, 2019 and asked the Ministries of Interior and Capital Administration to submit details.

Speaking on the occasion Asad Umer said that the government was determined to take all possible steps to facilitate the business community in the country.

While, discussing another agenda item regarding "The Pakistan Coinage (Amendment) Bill, 2019", the asked the State Bank of Pakistan and Ministry of Finance to submit report on the subject.

The committee also asked the Zaraie Taraqiati Bank Limited to submit details of loans disbursed so far, besides recoveries and defaults during current fiscal year.

Speaking on the occasion Members National Assembly Ahsan Iqbal said that business community was facing many problems.

He asked for inviting the businessmen in the meeting to listen their concerns for taking measures to address their problems for trade and industrial development in the country.

Members of National Assembly including Razam Nasrullah,Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal,Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh, Nafisa Shah and Hina Rabani Khar attended the meeting.

It was also attended by the senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, SBP, ZTBL and other allied departments.