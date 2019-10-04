UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Committee On Finance Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:24 AM

National Assembly committee on Finance meets

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday apprised the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance about the measures so far taken to promote interest-free and Shariah complaint banking in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday apprised the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance about the measures so far taken to promote interest-free and Shariah complaint banking in the country.

The committee which met here with Asad Umer in chair, formed a sub-committee for necessary deliberation for suggesting ways to promote interest-free banking in the country.

The committee also discussed Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition Amendment Bill, 2019 and asked the Ministries of Interior and Capital Administration to submit details.

Speaking on the occasion Asad Umer said that the government was determined to take all possible steps to facilitate the business community in the country.

While, discussing another agenda item regarding "The Pakistan Coinage (Amendment) Bill, 2019", the asked the State Bank of Pakistan and Ministry of Finance to submit report on the subject.

The committee also asked the Zaraie Taraqiati Bank Limited to submit details of loans disbursed so far, besides recoveries and defaults during current fiscal year.

Speaking on the occasion Members National Assembly Ahsan Iqbal said that business community was facing many problems.

He asked for inviting the businessmen in the meeting to listen their concerns for taking measures to address their problems for trade and industrial development in the country.

Members of National Assembly including Razam Nasrullah,Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal,Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh, Nafisa Shah and Hina Rabani Khar attended the meeting.

It was also attended by the senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, SBP, ZTBL and other allied departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Business Ahsan Iqbal State Bank Of Pakistan Bank 2019 Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited All From Government

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

5 minutes ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

1 hour ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.