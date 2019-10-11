National Assembly Committee seeks report on Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday directed the Ministry to brief the Committee on state of affairs of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday directed the Ministry to brief the Committee on state of affairs of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

MNA Rana Mubashir Iqbal told the Committee that Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute was a state-of-the-art hospital with the capacity of 800 beds in which world's brilliant doctors were conducting successful operations for liver transplant and kidney along with the best treatment for Hepatitis C. He said the project was politicized and the doctors who came from aboard to serve the country returned abroad halfheartedly.

On the quarry, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs told the Committee that former chief justice Saqib Nisar took a suo moto notice.

Referring the news stories, the Secretary said that former chief justice was concerned with the salary of the doctors in the hospital.

The Committee seeking report on the present state of affairs of the hospital, directed the Ministry to arrange a meeting in the same hospital and to brief the Committee on how to revive the hospital in it's originality.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Ali also assured the Committee that his Ministry will write a letter to the Punjab Health department to take all possible steps for the revival the hospital.

Briefing the Committee on Prime Minister's Grievance Cell, he said that a wing was created by previous government and during that time period, the wing redressed many applications for the treatment of fatal disease.

He said the on the direction of the Prime Minster Imran Khan, redress of application for treatment of fatal disease are addressed by the Health Ministry, Ehsas Programe under BISP and by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.