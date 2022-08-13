National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

The 15th National Assembly on Saturday completed four parliamentary years on conclusion of 8th sitting of 44th session which was also marked by Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of legislature in connection with 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The 15th National Assembly on Saturday completed four parliamentary years on conclusion of 8th sitting of 44th session which was also marked by Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of legislature in connection with 75th Independence Day.

The 15th National Assembly sworn in on August 13, 2018 and it completed four parliamentary years which comprised a total of 44 sessions. During these years, a total of 357 sittings were held which also included the joint sittings and Presidential Address to Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

During the first parliamentary year, a total of 96 sittings were held followed by 89 sittings in 2nd parliamentary year, 80 in third parliamentary year and 91 in 4th Parliamentary year. According to the website of National Assembly, the House passed 155 legislative proposals while 42 bills were passed in joint sittings of Parliament.

The lower house (National Assembly) relied on ordinances for legislation and a total of 75 ordinances were presented in the House. It is to mention that Diamond Jubilee celebrations in connection with 75th Independence Day were also held before completion of four parliamentary years.

Several functions were planned by the National Assembly Secretariat to commemorate the event in a befitting manner.

August 11 carried a unique significance in the parliamentary history of Pakistan since the inaugural session of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan was held on this day before the transfer of power from the British rule to Pakistan from August 11 to 14, 1947.

The theme of the celebrations was "Mera Parliman Rahbar-i-Taraqqi-o-Kamal". The celebrations commenced on August 10 with the inauguration of a three -day photographs exhibition with the theme "Tarjuman-i-Mazi Shan-i-Hal". A minorities convention was held on August 11 on the eve of the International Day for Minorities to acknowledge the services of minorities in the development of Pakistan. A mega parliamentary convention was on August 13 with the theme "Sayah-i-Khuda-i-Zuljalal". This convention signified the importance of continuity of democratic system in the country.

Sitting and former parliamentarians attended the convention. Diamond jubilee memorial medals titled "Parliament at 75" were conferred on prominent parliamentarians. The Parliament House was illuminated and fireworks were also arranged on the occasion