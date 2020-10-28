National Assembly condemns Armenian aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh region

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously condemning Armenian aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz lawmaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on behalf of all parties moved the resolution.

The House urged the United Nations and the international community to play their role for restoration of peace and security in the region.

The House expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The House condemned the illegal, immoral, unethical and brutal acts of the aggression by Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The House fully endorsed Azerbaijan's rightful restoration of territorial integrity over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security (UNSC) resolutions, the resolution said.

It further emphasized that the enforcement and legitimacy of the resolutions of the UNSC could never be diluted by unilateral action.

The House supported the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan's right to self-defence, necessary for the sovereignty and integrity of Azerbaijan.

It denounced the use of violence by Armenia and urged it to stop its irresponsible military action to avoid further escalation.

The House reaffirmed and expressed Pakistan's complete political, diplomatic and moral support to the brave people of Azerbaijan.