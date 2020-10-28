UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Condemns Armenian Aggression In Nagorno-Karabakh Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:14 PM

National Assembly condemns Armenian aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh region

The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously condemning Armenian aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously condemning Armenian aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz lawmaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on behalf of all parties moved the resolution.

The House urged the United Nations and the international community to play their role for restoration of peace and security in the region.

The House expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The House condemned the illegal, immoral, unethical and brutal acts of the aggression by Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The House fully endorsed Azerbaijan's rightful restoration of territorial integrity over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security (UNSC) resolutions, the resolution said.

It further emphasized that the enforcement and legitimacy of the resolutions of the UNSC could never be diluted by unilateral action.

The House supported the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan's right to self-defence, necessary for the sovereignty and integrity of Azerbaijan.

It denounced the use of violence by Armenia and urged it to stop its irresponsible military action to avoid further escalation.

The House reaffirmed and expressed Pakistan's complete political, diplomatic and moral support to the brave people of Azerbaijan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly United Nations Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Armenia Azerbaijan Moral Muslim All

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

16 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

16 minutes ago

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

6 minutes ago

Asad appeals public for strict implementation of S ..

6 minutes ago

Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election

6 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Co ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.