National Assembly condemns BJP leaders' derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution, strongly condemning the derogatory remarks uttered by India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The resolution, moved by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said the whole nation was in the state of shock to hear such remarks by the two BJP leaders.

The resolution said the Muslims across the world had great love and affection for Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH), as in the Holy Quran they (Muslims) had been bound to love the Prophet (PBUH) more than their parents and children.

It said the derogatory remarks had saddened the whole nation, including the non-Muslims.

The resolution said with such remarks, the Muslims living in India had also been harassed and mentioned that the BJP government always followed the anti-Muslim policy.

The resolution demanded of the Indian government to take strict action against the BJP leaders, who had passed such derogatory remarks and hurt the sentiments of Muslims, besides ensuring that such remarks should not be repeated.

It also urged the international community to take notice of India's anti-Muslim policy.