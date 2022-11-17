UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Condemns Propaganda Against Armed Forces; Demands Action Against Culprits

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 11:19 PM

The National Assembly in a resolution on Thursday expressed solidarity with the country's armed forces and condemned the malicious propaganda campaign spearheaded by a political group against country's armed forces

The resolution, adopted unanimously by the National Assembly, was moved in the House by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Multan Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar. It paid tribute to the armed forces and the soldiers who had given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation.

The resolution terming the army as a 'red line' demanded that whoever crosses the 'red line' and facilitates the enemy in achieving its objectives should be made an example of, as this was the need of the hour.

Expressing solidarity with the armed forces, the resolution said the public fully supports the nation and that the House also reposes its full confidence in the armed forces.

"The House, a representative of over 220 million Pakistanis, strongly condemns a baseless, unethical, illegal and negative campaign spearheaded by a specific group to sully the image of armed forces." The resolution demanded that the government should utilize its powers against those running an organized campaign against the state.

The resolution stated that the whole nation was standing like a rock with the country's brave armed forces and other institutions.

