National Assembly Consumes 50 Hours, 51 Mints In Budget Speeches Till June 24

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:21 PM

National Assembly consumes 50 hours, 51 Mints in budget speeches till June 24

National Assembly consumed 50 hours and 51 minutes in budget speeches till June 24, 2020 and a total of 180 lawmakers from both sides of aisle participated in debate on the Finance Bill, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly consumed 50 hours and 51 minutes in budget speeches till June 24, 2020 and a total of 180 lawmakers from both sides of aisle participated in debate on the Finance Bill, 2020.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar informed the House on Thursday during 14th sitting of the ongoing 22nd session that target of 40-hour budget speeches was set but the House has consumed more hours on it due t o the interest of the lawmakers.

It is to mention that Federal budget was presented during 5th sitting of 22nd session on June 12, 2020 and the National Assembly held debate for 50 hours and 51 minutes in eight further sittings till June 24, 2020. However, the discussion the budget also remained continue on June 25, 2020.

As per Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, the Speaker shall, in consultation with the Minister-in-Charge allot days for the different stages of the Budget provided that at least two days shall elapse between the day the Budget is presented and the first day allotted for the general discussion on the Budget. As per rules, at least not less than four days shall be allotted for the general discussion on the Budget.

However, the Speaker may, if he thinks fit, prescribe a time limit for speeches as per sub-rule (3) of the Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007.

