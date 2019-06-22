National Assembly continues budget debate as legislators present proposals to improve economy

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly on Saturday continued debate on budget in another marathon sitting as legislators recommended wide range of steps to boost economic growth, generate revenue and improve infrastructure and social sector particularly health and education facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : National Assembly on Saturday continued debate on budget in another marathon sitting as legislators recommended wide range of steps to boost economic growth, generate revenue and improve infrastructure and social sector particularly health and education facilities.

Taking part in the debate on budget, MNA Mian Muhammad Shafi of PTI complained of lack of planning for economy during the tenure of previous governments and said in the past the only focus was on building of motorways and less attention was given to railways, waterways and building of dams.

Building of dams would have provided the country with cheap electricity which in turn would have increased exports, he said adding generation of electricity from gas and coal was expensive and increased production cost of industries.

He said 90 percent of water in his constituency of Lodhran was brackish and water schemes should be undertaken and electricity rate for tubewells should be reduced for the benefit of his constituents.

He opposed taxes on edible oil, sugar and other commodities.

Guldad Khan, MNA of PTI, said the total debt of the country had risen to Rs 31000 billion making it difficult to prepare budget.

He said the government's proposals in finance bill 2019-20 would improve economic conditions of the people, generate revenue, increase exports and would lead to revival of industry.

The PTI government did not increase the rate of sales tax, he said and suggested that passes at Pakistan Afghanistan border should be opened to promote trade and create employment opportunities.

Maulana Muhammad Jamaluddin of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) said the way production orders of Asif Ali Zardari and Saad Rafique were issued, similarly two members from tribal areas should also be brought to the house.

He said it was matter of concern that the budget was prepared by International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding salaries of employees were increased but at the same time taxes were hiked nullifying any benefits to them.

Jamaluddin said no money was allocated in the budget for rehabilitation of persons displaced in the tribal areas despite survey of the destroyed houses.

He said FATA was merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but despite the promises, no tax relief to the area was mentioned in the budget documents.

Infrastructure and roads should be built to connect villages in the border areas so that people could return to their areas and transport construction material to build their homes, he added.

He said FATA had great tourism potential and some of its areas were as attractive as resorts like Murree.

Rafique Jamani of PPP said only three Parliaments completed their tenures due to history of political turmoil, adding Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made many achievements to his credit including successful negotiations at Simla in India and bringing back of 90,000 prisoners of war.

He said Sindh government improved infrastructure in the province, adding those in government in urban areas of Sindh should tell where they spent the funds during their time in power.

MNA Saleh Muhammad said PTI came into government in difficult economic conditions because of which the budget could not be made according to wishes of everybody.

He said people were ready to support PTI government which had to undertake difficult reforms to improve the economy.

He said the state owned entities including Pakistan International Airlines were running in losses while private airlines were making profits.

He appreciated the Ministry of Power for stopping power theft resulting in saving of Rs 81 billion and improving distribution and transmission system.

He was of the view that common people were paying all kinds of taxes but well to do who could pay were evading taxes.

He said uniform system of education should be put in place as different standards of education were endangering the future of students.

He appreciated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for initiating reforms in education, health and social sectors and said for the first time in the history of province, people brought an incumbent government into power.

He told the house about the bypasses, underpasses, roads, electricity, schools and medical facilities that were needed in Mansehra and other districts of Hazara.

He said audit of funds of $ three billion given to Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) should be done to ascertain the utilization of money.

more/mnr-mag