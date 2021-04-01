National Assembly debates on making Parliamentary body on Electoral Reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly on Thursday debated on setting up of Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms to bring more improvement and transparency in general elections in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday debated on setting up of Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms to bring more improvement and transparency in general elections in 2023.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion, empowering the Speaker National Assembly to constitute a parliamentary committee comprising members from both opposition and treasury benches on electoral reforms, however the opposition bulldozed the motion.

Shazia Marri of PPP said that similar committee was set up during tenure of past government. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had framed rules in light of the recommendations given by the committee.

She said the ECP was an independent constitutional body but alleged that it was being pressurized.

"We have to change our perspective," she said and added that PPP accepted results of elections despite so many reservations in greater interests of democracy.

Khurram Dastagir of PML-N said the Terms of Reference (TORs) of the proposed committee was not cleared. He alleged that the opposition was not taken into confidence about the proposed committee.

He said the opposition would not support the motion moved by the minister.

Responding to the points raised by the opposition members, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the PTI government was trying to bring transparency in the electoral process.

For this, he said, we wanted to move forward with consensus. He, however, regretted the stance of the opposition parties on the electoral reforms.