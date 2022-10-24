UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Demands A Fair Investigation Of Arshad Sharif's Brutal Killing Of

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:07 PM

National Assembly demands a fair investigation of Arshad Sharif's brutal killing of

The National Assembly (NA) here on Monday passed a unanimous resolution in which it strongly condemned the brutal killing of a senior journalist anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) here on Monday passed a unanimous resolution in which it strongly condemned the brutal killing of a senior journalist anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the issue.

The resolution was moved by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri said, "The house strongly condemned the brutal killing of senior journalist/anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya." The house also demanded conducting of a fair and transparent investigation to unearth the facts behind the brutal killing.

The house also extended its deepest condolences to the family of Arshad Sharif and the media community.

The house prayed that May Allah Almighty rest his departed soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest ranks in Jannah.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Kenya May Family Media

Recent Stories

CTD kills terrorist during polio campaign

CTD kills terrorist during polio campaign

41 seconds ago
 Consultative Meeting on the National Commission on ..

Consultative Meeting on the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Second A ..

43 seconds ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for Arshad Sharif

National Assembly offers Fateha for Arshad Sharif

44 seconds ago
 Ali Musa, Hakeem Baloch take oath

Ali Musa, Hakeem Baloch take oath

47 seconds ago
 Accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan is ..

Accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan is only solution of Kashmir issu ..

5 minutes ago
 International conference on business management co ..

International conference on business management concludes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.