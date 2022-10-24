(@FahadShabbir)

The National Assembly (NA) here on Monday passed a unanimous resolution in which it strongly condemned the brutal killing of a senior journalist anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) here on Monday passed a unanimous resolution in which it strongly condemned the brutal killing of a senior journalist anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the issue.

The resolution was moved by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri said, "The house strongly condemned the brutal killing of senior journalist/anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya." The house also demanded conducting of a fair and transparent investigation to unearth the facts behind the brutal killing.

The house also extended its deepest condolences to the family of Arshad Sharif and the media community.

The house prayed that May Allah Almighty rest his departed soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest ranks in Jannah.