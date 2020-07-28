(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly (NA) Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday met with leader of Pashtuns, living in Qatar, Malik Nadir Khan Wazir and Coordinator, Red Crescent for Pakistan Region, Chaudhry Zia.

Malik Nadir apprised the deputy speaker about issues of North Waziristan and also discussed problems being faced by internally displaced people during their repatriation to native lands.

Qasim Suri assured them that their issues would be addressed soon.

Malik Nadir Khan on behalf of Waziristan people thanked the deputy speaker for visiting the area and giving assurance of addressing their problems.

Later, talking to media, Qasim Khan Suri said every effort would be made for addressing the issues of tribal people and he will take the matter to highest forums for its amicable solution.

Coordinator, Red Crescent for Pakistan Region, Chaudhry Zia also assured Malik Nadir Khan of his complete support in addressing their area issues.