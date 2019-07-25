UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Congratulates Ahmed Jawad For Electing As PTI Secretary Information

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday congratulated Ahmed Jawad for electing as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary, saying, ideological workers were a major asset of democratic and political party

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday congratulated Ahmed Jawad for electing as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary, saying, ideological workers were a major asset of democratic and political party.

He said the popularity of the party would further be increased with nomination of Ahmed Jawad as Secretary Information of PTI, adding, Jawad Ahmed would fulfill his responsibility for the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qasim Khan Suri said Ahmed Jawad was considered among the PTI ideological activists and hoped that later would play a positive role to come up to the confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Electing Ahmed Jawad has proved that PTI always given importance to the ideological workers, he said.

