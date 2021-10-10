National Assembly Deputy speaker distributes rations among deserving families in Quetta

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Saturday distributed relief goods forwarded by Chinese Embassy amongst the poor and deserving families at Markaz-e-Taleem Nasl-e-Nau Hazara Muhghal, here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Saturday distributed relief goods forwarded by Chinese Embassy amongst the poor and deserving families at Markaz-e-Taleem Nasl-e-Nau Hazara Muhghal, here.

Extending felicitation to the government of China on the eve of 72nd National Day, he said: "We are thankful to the government of China that always extended maximum assistance to the people of Pakistan in the hour of need. Today's distribution of relief items was the continuation of that goodwill gesture shown by the government of China," he said while talking to media during distribution of ration.

Qasim Khan Suri said government would extend all-out support to earthquake affectees, adding that 6000 tents would be dispatched to the affected areas of Harnai through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) within two days.

He said that relief goods had been provided by the Chinese embassy saying that Pak-China friendship was an example for the world.

Suri said that relief gears would be distributed in different areas of district Harnai adding that in compliance with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and other government officials visited Harnai to assess damage caused by the recent earthquake.

He said that relief goods among the affectees were being distributed in district Harnai by district administration, Harnai and NDMA.

On the occasion, PTI advisor on cooperation with Chinese Communist Party (CPC), Bayazeed Burhanullah Kasi, spokesperson for PTI Balochistan, Muhammad Asif Tareen, General Secretary, Bari Bareach, Idrees Taj and others were also present.