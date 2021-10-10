UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Distributes Rations Among Deserving Families In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:01 AM

National Assembly Deputy speaker distributes rations among deserving families in Quetta

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Saturday distributed relief goods forwarded by Chinese Embassy amongst the poor and deserving families at Markaz-e-Taleem Nasl-e-Nau Hazara Muhghal, here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Saturday distributed relief goods forwarded by Chinese Embassy amongst the poor and deserving families at Markaz-e-Taleem Nasl-e-Nau Hazara Muhghal, here.

Extending felicitation to the government of China on the eve of 72nd National Day, he said: "We are thankful to the government of China that always extended maximum assistance to the people of Pakistan in the hour of need. Today's distribution of relief items was the continuation of that goodwill gesture shown by the government of China," he said while talking to media during distribution of ration.

Qasim Khan Suri said government would extend all-out support to earthquake affectees, adding that 6000 tents would be dispatched to the affected areas of Harnai through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) within two days.

He said that relief goods had been provided by the Chinese embassy saying that Pak-China friendship was an example for the world.

Suri said that relief gears would be distributed in different areas of district Harnai adding that in compliance with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and other government officials visited Harnai to assess damage caused by the recent earthquake.

He said that relief goods among the affectees were being distributed in district Harnai by district administration, Harnai and NDMA.

On the occasion, PTI advisor on cooperation with Chinese Communist Party (CPC), Bayazeed Burhanullah Kasi, spokesperson for PTI Balochistan, Muhammad Asif Tareen, General Secretary, Bari Bareach, Idrees Taj and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Earthquake Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Poor China Bari Harnai Media Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority ..

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority enriches its digital infrastru ..

20 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

4 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Legislativ ..

Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Legislative Polls

4 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of former AJK PM, Presid ..

Fawad grieved over demise of former AJK PM, President Sardar Sikandar

12 minutes ago
 Cabrera-Bello takes Spanish Open lead as Rahm falt ..

Cabrera-Bello takes Spanish Open lead as Rahm falters

13 minutes ago
 Pearl Initiative’s engagement with 300 philanthr ..

Pearl Initiative’s engagement with 300 philanthropists highlights accelerated ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.