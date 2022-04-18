UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Election On April 20

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 07:24 PM

National Assembly Deputy Speaker election on April 20

The National Assembly will elect Deputy Speaker on April 20, according to the schedule issued by the NA Secretariat on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly will elect Deputy Speaker on April 20, according to the schedule issued by the NA Secretariat on Monday.

The nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislative Branch of the Lower House of Parliament and submitted with the Secretary National Assembly till April 19 (Tuesday) at 12 p.m.

The seat fell vacant after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned from the post following the no-confidence motion submitted against him by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

It may be mentioned that Pakistan Peoples Party's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was elected 22nd Speaker of the National Assembly unopposed on April 16 as no other candidate had submitted nomination papers against him.

