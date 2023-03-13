UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani Inaugurates Gas Supply Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 06:58 PM

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday inaugurated a gas supply scheme for Azmat Khel and surrounding villages

Addressing the inauguration ceremony after unveiling a plaque, the deputy speaker said that Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) believed in practical measures and launching of Rs 163.89 million worth of sui gas supply schemes in a number of villages which speaks volumes of his party's sincerity, he added.

He said that villages would be covered in two phases including Shahbaz Azmat Khel, Mardi Khel, Sher Ali Baz Kallay, Kotka Sherin, Ghani Michen Khel, Azmat Killi in the first phase besides Degan, Kaba Khel, Akhundan, Kot Qalandar and Kumbaran would be provided with gas pipelines in the second phase of the project.

He said it was a matter of happiness that a long-standing demand of residents of those villages was going to be fulfilled, adding the scheme would be completed speedily so that area could be provided with the gas facility at the earliest.

He also criticised political opponents for doing politics for personal gains and lamented that underprivileged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were neglected.

He said issues of those areas would be taken up on all forums so that they could be provided with all basic necessities of life including gas facilities.

Earlier, the deputy speaker was briefed by officials concerned about the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and about details of the schemes costing Rs163.89 million.

Other local political workers and notables addressed the occasion and thanked Zahid Akrman Durrani for fulfilling his promises made during election campaigns.

