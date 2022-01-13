National Assembly discusses supplementary finance bill for seven hours, 52 minutes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday discussed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 for seven hours and 52 minutes and 26 lawmakers participated in debate on it.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said 16 lawmakers from the opposition benches and 10 Members National Assembly (MNAs) from treasury benches participated in debate on the bill.

He said opposition MNAs spoke on the bill for five hours and 15 minutes while the lawmakers belonging to treasury benches discussed it for two hours and 37 minutes.