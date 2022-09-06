UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Education Body Discuss Establishment Of Nine Engineering Universities Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

National Assembly Education Body discuss establishment of nine engineering universities across country

National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday discussed the matter of establishing nine engineering universities in the country through HEC's multi-billion dollar project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday discussed the matter of establishing nine engineering universities in the country through HEC's multi-billion Dollar project.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training and National Heritage was held under the chairmanship of MNA Makhdoom Syed Sami Ul Hasan Gilani.

In his briefing to the committee Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that HEC budget has been decreased to less than Rs.106 billions as compared to Rs 119 billion in 2018.

Dr Mukhtar informed that when HEC was formed, there were 59 public and private universities, while now the number has been increased to 244 across the country.

"We have started taking strict action on quality of education in universities" he added.

In the meeting, three bills were to be reviewed, however, due to absence of the movers the bills were postponed for the next meeting.

In the meeting, the matter related to the return of 300 women teachers working on deputation in the Federal Directorate of Education was also considered.

On the demand of Member of National Assembly Alia Kamran, the committee decided to call the representatives of the victims in the committee.

During the meeting, committee member Mahnaz Akbar Aziz raised the issue of flood-affected hospitals and schools and said that the conditions of houses as well as hospital and school buildings are also not good.

This issue should be discussed in the next meeting, she added.

She went on saying that no data has been discussed about the affected number of children, hospitals and schools buildings affected by the flood.

"We need to rebuild these buildings in better way" she added.

Education Ministry officials replying to the discussion, said that a target has been given to various departments.

Many people have started collection in that regard, they said.

The collected amount will be deposited in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, the official said.

"We have started collecting data from the provinces" they informed.

Committee member Hamid Hameed informed that important posts of Sargodha University are lying vacant.

Chairman HEC also briefed the committee that the work on the university which was being established in Lahore had been stopped due to its cost of Rs 5 billion.

He said that this project was started and stoped on the decision of the cabinet despite the fact that everything was done according to law.

The committee also discussed the matter of establishing a university in Gwadar.

There is a great need for educational institutions in Gwadar, the committee members stressed.

Chairman Committee said that the students of Balochistan are studying in other provinces due to which there is a lot of burden on provinces.

Balochistan is our province which has left far behind, Nisar Cheema said, adding that it is very important to have a university in Balochistan.

To a question, Chairman HEC said that the free education was being given to male and female students in FATA by the universities on their own pattern.

He further said that all the VCs were called on the issue that happened after the flood.

He said that all the universities in the flood affected areas were opened now.

Dr Mukhtar said that all the medical university teams were sent to flood affected areas.

"Our health teams and people from colleges are also working in the affected areas.

The Agricultural University has been asked to work on the destruction of crops, Chairman HEC added.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister FATA Education Flood Dollar Budget Gwadar Male Sargodha Mukhtar Ahmed Women HEC 2018 All From Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Germany to Develop Economic Ties With China Based ..

Germany to Develop Economic Ties With China Based on Experience With Russia - Ba ..

1 minute ago
 Minister chairs 87th PHATA Board meeting

Minister chairs 87th PHATA Board meeting

1 minute ago
 10 criminals held, valuables, weapons recovered

10 criminals held, valuables, weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 Infectious Diseases Hospital attached with Institu ..

Infectious Diseases Hospital attached with Institute of Public Health

1 minute ago
 Liz Truss becomes new UK PM after audience with qu ..

Liz Truss becomes new UK PM after audience with queen

19 minutes ago
 GOC visits relief camp, distributes financial aid, ..

GOC visits relief camp, distributes financial aid, food items

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.