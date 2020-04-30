National Assembly employees to contribute salary to Prime MinisterCoronavirus Relief Fund

The employees of National Assembly Secretariat will contribute part of their salary for the Prime Minister's Coronavirus Relief Fund

According to a spokesman of National Assembly Secretariat, the employees from grade 17 to grade 22 will contribute their two days of salary to the PM's Coronavirus Relief Fund. While employees from grade 1 to 16 will donate their one day salary.