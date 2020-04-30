- Home
- National Assembly employees to contribute salary to Prime MinisterCoronavirus Relief Fund
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The employees of National Assembly Secretariat will contribute part of their salary for the Prime Minister's Coronavirus Relief Fund.
According to a spokesman of National Assembly Secretariat, the employees from grade 17 to grade 22 will contribute their two days of salary to the PM's Coronavirus Relief Fund. While employees from grade 1 to 16 will donate their one day salary.