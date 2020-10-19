National Assembly fails to take up agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday could not take up any of the agenda item appearing on "order of the Day" due to the quorum issue pointed out by a PPPP lawmaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

At the outset of the proceedings, the Speaker asked to observe the question hour but a PPPP legislator Ghulam Mustafa Shah pointed out the quorum.

The quorum was found incomplete on counting and sitting remained suspended for 34 minutes.

On resumption of the proceedings, the quorum was found incomplete again and the House was adjourned to the meet again on October 20, 2020 (Tuesday) at 4 pm.

The House did not consider the legislative business which included the Constitution (Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The House did not observe the question hour while reports of Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue and the special report of Public Accounts Committee for structural changes to improve the performance of Committee were not considered.

The House did not take up two Calling Attention Notices regarding scarcity of medical equipment and MRI machines in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIM)S and Poly Clinic Hospitals Islamabad and announcement of SNGPL for low gas pressure during the upcoming winter.