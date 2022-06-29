National Assembly gives nod for 98 supplementary grants for FY 2020-21

The National Assembly on Wednesday approved 98 supplementary demands for grants pertaining to the financial year 2020-21 worth Rs. 450,398,191,648 for various ministries and divisions to meet their expenditure as well as excess expenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday approved 98 supplementary demands for grants pertaining to the financial year 2020-21 worth Rs. 450,398,191,648 for various ministries and divisions to meet their expenditure as well as excess expenses.

Moved by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the House accorded approval to these regular and technical supplementary grants in respect of expenditure other than charged upon the federal consolidated fund for the financial year 2020-21.

The demands related to Miscellaneous Expenditure of Cabinet Division; Emergency Relief and Repatriation; Intelligence Bureau; Atomic Energy; Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority; National Disaster Management Authority; board of Investment; Aviation Division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of Aviation Division; Airports Security Force; Meteorology; Other Expenditure of Establishment Division; Federal Public Service Commission; National school of Public Policy; Other Expenditure of Climate Change Division; Commerce Division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of Commerce Division; Defence Division; Other Expenditure of Defence Division; Survey of Pakistan; Federal Government Educational Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons; Defence Services; Defence Production Division; Other Expenditure of Power Division; Petroleum Division; Geological Survey of Pakistan; Other Expenditure of Federal education and Professional Training Division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of Federal Education and Professional Training Division; Higher Education Commission (HEC); National Heritage and Culture Division; Other Expenditure of Finance Division; Controller General of Accounts; National Savings; Grants-in-aid and Miscellaneous Adjustments between the Federal and Provincial Governments; Subsidies and Miscellaneous Expenditure; Other Expenditure of Revenue Division; Federal Board of Revenue; Customs; Inland Revenue; Foreign Affairs Division; Foreign Affairs; Housing and Works Division; Other Expenditure of Housing and Works Division; Human Rights Division; Other Expenditure of Human Rights Division; Industries and Production Division; Other Expenditure of Industries and Production Division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of Industries and Production Division; Information and Broadcasting Division; Other Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division; Information Technology and Telecommunication Division; Other Expenditure of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division; Other Expenditure of Interior Division; Islamabad; Passport Organization; Civil Armed Forces; Frontier Constabulary; Pakistan Coast Guards; Pakistan Rangers; Other Expenditure of Inter-Provincial Coordination Division; Law and Justice Division; Other Expenditure of Maritime Affairs division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of Maritime Affairs Division; Other Expenditure of Narcotics Control Division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of National food Security and Research Division; Other Expenditure of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division; Other Expenditure of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division; Parliamentary Affairs Division; Planning, Development and Special Initiatives division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of Railways Division; Miscellaneous Expenditure of Science and Technology Division; Other Loans and Advances by the Federal Government; Development Expenditure of Climate Change Division; Development Expenditure of Commerce Division; Development Expenditure of Federal Education and Professional Training Division; Other Development Expenditure; Development Expenditure of Revenue Division; Development Expenditure of Information Technology & Telecommunication Division; Development Expenditure of Interior Division; Development Expenditure of Law and Justice Division; Capital Outlay on Development of Atomic Energy; Capital Outlay on Federal Investments and Capital Outlay on Civil Works.

While around 12 grants were meant to meet 'excess expenditure' in respect of Emergency Relief and Repatriation; Airports Security Force; Meteorology; Pakistan Post Office Department; Federal Government Educational Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons; Other Expenditure of Federal Education and Professional Training Division; Human Rights Division; Other Expenditure of Human Rights Division; Information Services Abroad; Civil Armed Forces; Frontier Constabulary and Other Expenditure of States and Frontier Regions Division.