National Assembly issues agenda for first sitting of crucial session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday issued 15-point agenda for first sitting of crucial 41st session which included the resolution for vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The agenda mainly included the question hour and motion sponsored by 147-member seeking leave to table resolution for vote of no-confidence under Article 95(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007, against Mr. Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

After the grant of leave, it included resolution for vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister which has been sponsored by 152 lawmakers. The text of the resolution says "this House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, therefore he should cease to hold office".

The agenda also included four reports of standing committees, two calling attention notices and a statutory report. The sitting is scheduled at 1100 hours and to be held at Parliament House in National Assembly Hall.