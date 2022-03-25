UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Issues Agenda For First Sitting Of Crucial Session

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 12:10 AM

National Assembly issues agenda for first sitting of crucial session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday issued 15-point agenda for first sitting of crucial 41st session which included the resolution for vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The agenda mainly included the question hour and motion sponsored by 147-member seeking leave to table resolution for vote of no-confidence under Article 95(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007, against Mr. Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

After the grant of leave, it included resolution for vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister which has been sponsored by 152 lawmakers. The text of the resolution says "this House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, therefore he should cease to hold office".

The agenda also included four reports of standing committees, two calling attention notices and a statutory report. The sitting is scheduled at 1100 hours and to be held at Parliament House in National Assembly Hall.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Business Parliament Vote

Recent Stories

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

7 minutes ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

7 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regiona ..

Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regional issues

7 minutes ago
 Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal ..

Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer

7 minutes ago
 Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian en ..

Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian energy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>