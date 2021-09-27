UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Lacks Quorum To Take Up Agenda

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:56 PM

National Assembly lacks quorum to take up agenda

The National Assembly did not take legislative business or any other agenda item except question hour on Monday due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly did not take legislative business or any other agenda item except question hour on Monday due to lack of quorum.

The House did not consider six government bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021.

Two Ordinances including the Federal Government Properties Management Authority Ordinance, 2021 and the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 were not laid. The House did not take up three reports of standing committees and four statutory reports.

The House did not take up two calling attention notices, a motion of thanks to President for his address to parliament on September 13, 2021.

A PPPP lawmaker Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari pointed out the quorum which was found incomplete upon counting. The House was adjourned to meet again on September 28, 2021 (Tuesday) at 04:00 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Business Parliament September HEC Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

6 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

8 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

8 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.