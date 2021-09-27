National Assembly lacks quorum to take up agenda

The National Assembly did not take legislative business or any other agenda item except question hour on Monday due to lack of quorum

The House did not consider six government bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021.

Two Ordinances including the Federal Government Properties Management Authority Ordinance, 2021 and the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 were not laid. The House did not take up three reports of standing committees and four statutory reports.

The House did not take up two calling attention notices, a motion of thanks to President for his address to parliament on September 13, 2021.

A PPPP lawmaker Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari pointed out the quorum which was found incomplete upon counting. The House was adjourned to meet again on September 28, 2021 (Tuesday) at 04:00 pm.