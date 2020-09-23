National Assembly Law Body defers three amendments

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday considered the Bills, The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Ordinance No. XXVII of 2019) (Government Bill); The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance No. VI of 2020 (Government Bill); and The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission, Ordinance No. XXIII of 2019 (Government Bill); and deferred the same at request of the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday considered the Bills, The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Ordinance No. XXVII of 2019) (Government Bill); The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance No. VI of 2020 (Government Bill); and The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission, Ordinance No.

XXIII of 2019 (Government Bill); and deferred the same at request of the ministry.

The NA body met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyiana.

Members/MNAs/Movers Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik. Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Sher All Arbab, Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Hussain Tariq, Dr. Nafeesa Shah, Aliya Kamran, Syed Naveed Qamar, Secretary Ministry of law and justice along with their staff attended the meeting.