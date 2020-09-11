National Assembly Law panel seeks reports from IGP, CCPO Lahore over rape incident

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Friday condemned the rape incident at the motorway and sought reports from the Secretary Communication, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore

The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, showed serious concern over the failure of the department concerned to hand over monitoring of the road to the Motorway Police when it was made operational in March 2020.

Before proceeding with the agenda, the committee acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary, and offered Fateha for departed soul.

It also expressed its condolences and grief on the death of real brother of Ms Nafeesa Shah MNA and offered Fateha for his departed soul.

The committee expressed its serious concern over the murder of Hayat Baloch in Quetta and that of a minor girl in Karachi after being molested.

It unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on July 24.

The committee showed its displeasure over the failure of the Ministry of Law and Justice to submit the brief well within time, which, it directed, must be submitted three days before the meeting as per rules.

The committee was briefed by the Ministry of SAFRON, about the Public Petition of Princess Khaliquah Begum Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi daughter of the late Ameer of Bahawalpur, regarding failure of the ministry to implement the judgment of the Supreme Court dated October 2, 2018.

After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that the Secretary Ministry of SAFRON should forward the instant case to the Ministry of Law and Justice within seven days for opinion to proceed further and directed the latter to render its opinion within three weeks.

The committee was briefed by the District Police Officer Vehari, about the public petition of Mst.

Shehnaz Begum regarding murder of her two sons in area of Ludan Police Station, District Vehari. After detailed deliberations the committee recommended that the same be deferred till the conclusion of the private complaint filed by complainant.

It was also recommended by the committee that the Punjab Home Department should take necessary steps for conduct of judicial inquiry about the said incident.

The committee deferred The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 179), The Recognition and Enforcement (Arbitration Agreements and Foreign Arbitral Awards) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment in Article 22), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article 251) and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article 25A) due to non-availability of the movers.

It also deferred the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 51) moved by Junaid Akbar, till next meeting with the observation that the Election Commission of Pakistan be called for further deliberations.

The committee with majority adopted he Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 223), while deferred The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Section 5) till next meeting with recommendation that written comments of Sindh Bar Council and Pakistan Bar Council be called in for further deliberations.

Members of the national Assembly / movers Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Sher Ali Arbab, Ms ShuniIa Ruth, Ch Mehmood Bashir Virk, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Hussain Tariq, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms. Aliya Kamran, Junaid Akbar, and acting Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary SAFRON, and DPO Vehari attended the meeting.