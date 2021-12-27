National Assembly leaves entire agenda unaddressed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly left entire agenda unaddressed and was adjourned due to lack of quorum on Monday

The House did not take up legislative business, six resolutions seeking extension of as many ordinances, five reports of standing committees and four statutory reports.

The House neither observed question hour nor took up two calling attention notices, however, all the starred questions were tabled and treated as un-starred.

A motion of thanks to the President for his address to both Houses was not taken up.

A lawmaker, Sheikh Fayyaz Uddin, belonging to PML-N pointed out the quorum at 04:43 pm which was found incomplete upon counting and the proceedings was suspended.

It again started at 05:36 pm following which the counting was made but the quorum was found incomplete.

The House was adjourned to meet again on December 29, 2021 (Wednesday) at 03:00 pm.