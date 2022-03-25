National Assembly leaves entire agenda unaddressed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Friday left entire agenda unaddressed and was adjourned to meet again on March 28, 2022 (Monday) at 04:00 pm.

The agenda of first sitting of 41st session mainly included the question hour and motion sponsored by 147-member seeking leave to table resolution for vote of no-confidence under Article 95(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007, against Prime Minister.

It further included resolution for vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister which was sponsored by 152 lawmakers.

The agenda also included four reports of standing committees, two calling attention notices and a statutory report.

However, none of the agenda item was taken up due to demise of a PTI MNA from Hangu, Khayal Zaman, and was adjourned to meet again on March 28, 2022 (Monday) at 04:-00 pm.