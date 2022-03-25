UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Leaves Entire Agenda Unaddressed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 12:40 PM

National Assembly leaves entire agenda unaddressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Friday left entire agenda unaddressed and was adjourned to meet again on March 28, 2022 (Monday) at 04:00 pm.

The agenda of first sitting of 41st session mainly included the question hour and motion sponsored by 147-member seeking leave to table resolution for vote of no-confidence under Article 95(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007, against Prime Minister.

It further included resolution for vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister which was sponsored by 152 lawmakers.

The agenda also included four reports of standing committees, two calling attention notices and a statutory report.

However, none of the agenda item was taken up due to demise of a PTI MNA from Hangu, Khayal Zaman, and was adjourned to meet again on March 28, 2022 (Monday) at 04:-00 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Vote Hangu March From

Recent Stories

NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

3 hours ago
 UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

12 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

12 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>