UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Leaves Legislative Agenda Unaddressed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Assembly left entire legislative agenda unaddressed and did not take up 15 resolutions appearing on the agenda.

The sitting was presided over by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The House did not consider 24 private members' bills, fifteen resolutions, eleven reports of standing committees, an amendment in rule of procedure and conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007.

In addition, five motions under Rule 259 and three motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament also remained unaddressed due to early adjournment of the sitting.

The House was adjourned to meet again on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 pm.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Parliament October

