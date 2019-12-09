National Assembly leaves legislative agenda unaddressed, Discusses Political Issues

The National Assembly did not take up its legislative business on Monday due to the absence of relevant cabinet members and discussed political issues through points of order, observes Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in its Daily Factsheet

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) The National Assembly did not take up its legislative business on Monday due to the absence of relevant cabinet members and discussed political issues through points of order, observes Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in its Daily Factsheet.The National Assembly met for two hours and 57 minutes; however, the proceedings remained suspended for 29 minutes due to prayer break.

The sitting started at 1627 hours against the scheduled time of 1600 hours.The Deputy Speaker presided over the entire sitting in the absence of Speaker. The Leaders of the House and the Opposition did not attend the sitting.

Forty-four lawmakers (13%) were present at the outset and 60 (18%) at the adjournment of sitting.The parliamentary leaders of JWP, PML-N, AMLP and PPPP attended the sitting. Six minority members were present.Two bills including the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2019 and the Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were not considered by the House due to the absence of Minister for Interior and Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue.

The House witnessed presentation of nine periodical reports of as many Standing Committees for the period January-June, 2019.