National Assembly Legislative Drafting Council Constituted

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has approved constitution of Legislative Drafting Council in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has approved constitution of Legislative Drafting Council in the National Assembly.

The Legislative Drafting Council will comprise 15 members of the National Assembly with Speaker National Assembly as its chairman. The notification to this effect has been issued on Friday.

MNAs Asad Umar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir Hussein, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahida Akthar Ali, Sardar Muhammad Israr Tareen, Ghous Bux Khan Mehar, Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Engineer Sabir Hussein Kaimkhani, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Muhammad Hashim Notezai will be members of the council whereas Chaudhry Mubarak Ali, Additional Secretary (Administration) will act as Secretary to the Council.

The Speaker has also been authorized to associate any member or officer to assist the council in any matter.

The council will work under the guidance of Speaker National Assembly and assess the performance output and quality of work delivered by the Drafting Wing. The Council will also make suggestions, advice, guide the staff on legislative drafting and instruct drafting of new legislation/ bills on a particular subject or advise amendments in the existing enactments or bills.

