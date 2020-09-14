National Assembly legislators vow to take steps to protect lives, honour of women

(@FahadShabbir)

Legislators in the National Assembly Monday expressed their resolve to protect lives and honour of women, bring police reforms and support public punishment for sexual offenders to curb the rising cases of rape and sexual assault on women and children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Legislators in the National Assembly Monday expressed their resolve to protect lives and honour of women, bring police reforms and support public punishment for sexual offenders to curb the rising cases of rape and sexual assault on women and children.

Initiating debate on the incidents of rape in the country, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif criticized the irresponsible statement of Lahore police officer regarding the rape of woman at Lahore Sialkot motorway.

He recalled that in the Zainab rape and murder case, his government at that time, speedily resolved the case and apprehended the culprit who was given exemplary sentence after daily court hearings.

Shehbaz said the government could not reduce the prices of sugar, wheat and other commodities and the law and order situation was not good.

He said it was credit of his government that it built motorways, state of the art forensic laboratory and anti terrorism force to facilitate people and combat crime.

He stressed on observance of merit system to ensure appointment of police officers known for their good character.

He demanded holding of an inquiry in the Parliament on delay in deployment of police on motorway and statement of Lahore police officer on the rape incident.

The opposition leader condemned the incident of rape of a girl in Karachi and asked for arrest of the criminals involved in it.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said the criminals involved in the rape incident near motorway should be severely punished.

He said opposition was demanding his resignation but the fact was that the incident did not occur on the motorway.

He said all the debate in the house on the issue would not mitigate the suffering of the victims of sexual assault.

"It is responsibility of the state and every male to protect women and remove weaknesses of the legal system." The minister said girls were blessing of Allah and everybody should come together to give them a sense of security.

Legislator Abdul Qadir Patel said rapists should be given exemplary punishment for stopping such incidents.

He said incidents of rape were reflection of the degradation in society.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said women should be respected and should be given all rights enjoyed by men.

She said nobody had the right to advise women to stay at home, go out of their home only with male family members and wear proper dress.

The minister urged for police reforms, change in the attitude of men and implementation of laws to curb the incidents of sexual assault on women.

"We have to change our thinking and attitude about women and protect children. We have passed Zainab Alert bill for the protection of children." MNA Amir Liaquat said the nation was saddened at the incident of rape of woman.

He asked the nation to raise voice on the tragic incidents of rape occurring in different parts of the country.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said teachings of Quran should be followed and those who dishonour women should be publicly hanged.

Khawaja Asif supported swift public punishment for sexual offenders.