The government withdrew 6 presidential ordinance during NA session Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) National Assembly (NA) has passed Zainab Alert Bill unanimously.The government withdrew 6 presidential ordinance during NA session Friday.Opposition voiced strong protest against not providing reply by the government to the questions related to interior ministry.PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar said the replies to 18 out of 20 questions about interior ministry are not being given.

Joke is being done with the house.NA speaker directed minister for planning Asad Omar to contact interior minister and other authorities.Replying to a calling attention notice by Shahid Ahmad MNA, Omar Ayub federal minister said as per record load shedding has reduced on 2 out of 18 feeders in district Kirk.

Electricity stealing is at its peak in district Kirk. Those involved in electricity theft will be arrested.Federal minister said gas supply project at the cost of Rs 10 billion has been launched for district Kirk.Federal Minister Dr Shireen Mazari while replying to calling attention notice from several MNAs said government has evolved a national action plan with reference to child abuse.

This way our ministry is chalking out a program with regard to child abuse matter. 12 committees have been constituted. These committees will raise awareness among the people about child abuse throughout the capital.

A registry has been set up in collaboration with FIA.Accused involved in sexual assault on child in Mansehra is under arrest and madrissah has been sealed, she said. We are working for providing financial assistance to affected family.

KP Chief Minister is monitoring the matter himself.Federal minister said violence against child and child abuse cases are happening every where. These start from family.MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi said provincial government is paying no attention to this case.Federal minister said we have to work within the parameters of law.

No one can be publicly hanged as per law, she added. Amendment in laws is must in this regard.

The hanging of those involved in child abuse in chowks will enhance crimes.State minister for parliamentary affairs, Muhammad Ali said as per consensus decision reached with PPP and PML-N, government has decided to withdraw 6 different ordinances.

These will be tabled in NA in the form of bill.JI MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said government has given NRO to PPP and PML-N and his party is not part of this NRO. NA rules are being bulldozed.

Our stance should also be heard;NA also approved unanimously disabled persons bill-2018.PML-N MNA, Rana Sana Ullah said no investigation has been made from him in his case. If any video on recovery of heroin from me is there then it should be brought to fore.

. I had requested that I should be allowed to talk before Prime Minister. Government should constitute a cabinet committee I am ready to appear before it.He said that being a citizen of Pakistan, fair and transparent trial is his right.He told NA on January 1, he was traveling to participate in the party meeting when he was stopped and arrested.The investigation officer didn't meet me and I was only told that drugs were recovered from my car, he continued.The former law minister said that on the day of hearing, he was informed that security officers had confiscated 15kg heroin from his car.

May Allah deal with those who leveled fake allegations against me, he prayed.Rana Sanaullah said he has faced brutal behavior in the jail and that no inquiry was carried out at that time.He stated " I demand that a judicial commission be established to probe into this matter.He requested NA speaker to constitute a committee on this matter for investigation and report of this committee be presented in the house.

I am ready to appear on every forum.Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said Rana Sana Ullah case is sub-judice. One stand point is of Rana Sana Ullah and second is of ANF.State minister Shahr Yar Afridi will come in the house to present ANF stance in this respect.