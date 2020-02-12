National Assembly (NA) issues strategic plan 2019-23

National Assembly (NA) has issued National Assembly Strategic Plan (NASP)-2019-23 containing concept, motive and values of parliament based on principles intended for fortifying legislation process and improving contacts with people in positive way

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) National Assembly (NA) has issued National Assembly Strategic Plan (NASP)-2019-23 containing concept, motive and values of parliament based on principles intended for fortifying legislation process and improving contacts with people in positive way.It will help ensure active participation of members of parliament in the process of enactment of legislation and in parliamentary affairs.

Members will be provided help in the process of draft making. Legislative drafting wing will be strengthened for allocation of better budget and quarterly reviews and reports.Enhancement of foreign contacts in connection with research support, digitalization of process of committees and digital legislative data base are parts of this plan.Strategic plan 2019-23 defines concept of parliament that it is such house which advocates the norms of social justice, welfare and equality to uphold sanctity of parliament.