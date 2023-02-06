National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf hails NA functionaries at farewell for retiring official

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday attended the farewell ceremony of retiring security assistant Chaudhry Naeem Arshad as chief guest at Parliament House.

During his speech, the speaker praised security assistant for his dedicated service and contribution to the security of the NA. He also emphasized the need for continued efforts to maintain the high standards of security set by Chaudhry Naeem Arshad.

He wished him a happy retiring life and thanked for his years of dedicated service.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf while commenting on the occasion also expressed his appreciation for the entire assembly secretariat staff.

He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all the staff members who play an important role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the NA.

He underscored the importance of teamwork and praised the staff for their commitment to serving the country and the assembly.

He said their efforts had contributed to the effective functioning of democracy in Pakistan.

The farewell ceremony was also attended by Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, security personnel and other dignitaries.