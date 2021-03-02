National Assembly offers Fateha for ANP leader

The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for the Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asad Khan Achakzai who was murdered on other day in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for the Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asad Khan Achakzai who was murdered on other day in Quetta.

On the request of MNA Mohsin Dawar, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.