UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Offers Fateha For ANP Leader

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:53 PM

National Assembly offers Fateha for ANP leader

The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for the Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asad Khan Achakzai who was murdered on other day in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for the Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asad Khan Achakzai who was murdered on other day in Quetta.

On the request of MNA Mohsin Dawar, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

National Assembly Quetta Awami National Party Family Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

'Money is everything in IPL,' says Dale Steyn

5 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 114.37 million

26 minutes ago

Forest deptt to start plantation on CPEC route in ..

3 minutes ago

ECOSOC Chief Munir Akram calls for boosting infras ..

3 minutes ago

Dozens of refugees released after years detained b ..

3 minutes ago

TECNO brings an addition to the Camon series with ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.