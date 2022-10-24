UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Offers Fateha For Arshad Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:07 PM

National Assembly offers Fateha for Arshad Sharif

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the senior journalist Arshad Sharif, army personnel who martyred at Pakistan-Afghanistan border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the senior journalist Arshad Sharif, army personnel who martyred at Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

On the request of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chatrali led the Fateha.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

