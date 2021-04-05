UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Offers Fateha For ATC Judge Aftab Afridi, Relatives Of MNAs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:29 PM

National Assembly offers fateha for ATC Judge Aftab Afridi, relatives of MNAs

National Assembly on Monday offered fateha for the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Aftab Afridi, his wife, grandson and daughter-in-law and relatives of members of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Monday offered fateha for the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Aftab Afridi, his wife, grandson and daughter-in-law and relatives of members of National Assembly.

On the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, MNA Maulana Muhammad Anwar led the fateha.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

Earlier, the speaker said that the house strongly condemned the killing of ATC Judge and his family.

