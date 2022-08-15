National Assembly Offers Fateha For Bus Accident Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 07:12 PM
The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of over 13 passengers, who lost their lives in a bus accident in Rahim Yar Khan district the other day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of over 13 passengers, who lost their lives in a bus accident in Rahim Yar Khan district the other day.
Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Asharf.