National Assembly Offers Fateha For Deceased Relatives Of MNAs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 03:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha prayers for the deceased relatives of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) led by MNA, Nasim Ali Shah.

The 10th National Assembly session’s eighth meeting commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran with the Member Panel of Chairpersons, Shehla Raza in the chair.

The Fateha was offered the young son of MNA Raana Ansar who passed away in a road accident and the late father of MNA, Raza Hayat Heeraj.

