National Assembly Offers Fateha For Doctors, Paramedical Staff Dying From COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:12 PM

National Assembly offers fateha for doctors, paramedical staff dying from COVID-19

National Assembly on Thursday offered fateha for doctors and paramedical staff dying from COVID-19 and for soldiers martyred recently in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Thursday offered fateha for doctors and paramedical staff dying from COVID-19 and for soldiers martyred recently in Balochistan.

The fateha was led by member National Assembly Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.

