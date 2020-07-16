National Assembly offers fateha for doctors, paramedical staff dying from COVID-19

National Assembly on Thursday offered fateha for doctors and paramedical staff dying from COVID-19 and for soldiers martyred recently in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Thursday offered fateha for doctors and paramedical staff dying from COVID-19 and for soldiers martyred recently in Balochistan.

The fateha was led by member National Assembly Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.