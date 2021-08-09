- Home
National Assembly Offers Fateha For Former Law Minister, Victims Of Road Accident, Armed Forces, Police Martyrs
Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of former law minister Syed Wasi Zafar, victims of Gujranwala road accident, martyred personnel of armed forces and Quetta police officials.
Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali recited the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.