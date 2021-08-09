National Assembly offers Fateha for former law minister, victims of road accident, armed forces, police martyrs

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of former law minister Syed Wasi Zafar, victims of Gujranwala road accident, martyred personnel of armed forces and Quetta police officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of former law minister Syed Wasi Zafar, victims of Gujranwala road accident, martyred personnel of armed forces and Quetta police officials.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali recited the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.